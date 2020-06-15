LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while San Bernardino County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 795 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 11,285 cases and 384 deaths.

Of the 228 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 6,100 people had recovered from the illness.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 539 cases since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 7,515 cases and 228 deaths.

County officials on Friday reported there had been 229 deaths in the county, but on Saturday reported the death toll was 228 — which held steady through Monday.

According to a county spokesperson, coronavirus death counts come from the state and adjustments are made if the state finds that someone who died of coronavirus was not a resident of a specific county or if it was later determined that the person did not die of COVID-19.

The county reported that an estimated 4,605 patients had recovered from the illness.

Ventura County reported 115 new cases and one more fatality since Friday, bringing its totals to 1,633 cases and 41 deaths. The county also reported it had 440 active cases under quarantine and 1,152 have recovered.

The county said 42 people were hospitalized, with 15 in intensive care units.

As of Monday evening, 156,748 Riverside County residents had been tested, 89,923 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 38, 756 Ventura County residents had been tested.