LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 7-year-old boy was wounded by a bullet shot through the ceiling of a Koreatown apartment building, police said Monday.
The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Francis Avenue, according to an LAPD dispatcher.
The boy was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs.
Suspect information about the shooter was not available. It’s not known if the shooting was gang-related.
