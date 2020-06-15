ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim Fire Department Chief Pat Russell said Monday that two of the seven firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 were being treated in intensive care units.

One of the firefighters who was being treated in the ICU is Capt. David Baker, who was a rookie firefighter when he posed for an iconic Disney tribute to firefighters portrait.

Like many others around the world, our family has been hit by Covid-19. 5 brothers are currently in quarantine with moderate symptoms, and 2 others are battling bravely in the ICU. Please send your thoughts and prayers with them and their families. pic.twitter.com/N1miqAbNbu — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) June 15, 2020

The image is believed to be the only portrait ever produced of Mickey Mouse looking up at a human.

Of the remaining firefighters who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, three had returned to work and two were said to be recovering at home with mild symptoms.