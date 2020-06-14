LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County supervisor, state senator and state assembly member are calling for California Attorney General Xavier Beccera to investigate the death of a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree across Palmdale City Hall.

Robert Fuller’s body was discovered by someone walking by in the early morning hours on June 10.

The community held two demonstrations and a march on Saturday to demand answers about his death and pay tribute to his life.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the attorney general will “lend additional expertise and oversight into this important investigation and provide the community with the answers they deserve.”

State Senator Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Republicans from the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, also called for Becerra to investigate the death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently leading the investigation, which they say was a possible suicide — something the family has said they don’t believe to be the case.

“He was not suicidal,” Pernisha Theus, Fuller’s cousin, said. “He had no mental illnesses and we don’t want that to be implied.”

Another Fuller family member, among others, have suggested the incident was a lynching.

The City of Palmdale said in a press release on Saturday that they support protesters’ demand for a full independent investigation into what happened, saying officials “will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter.”

Sen. Kamala Harris weighed in on the incident, tweeting, “Robert Fuller’s family and the entire Palmdale community deserve answers. There must be further investigation.”

Sheriff’s officials said investigators are waiting for full autopsy results and information from Fuller’s relatives before making a final determination on his cause of death.

Fuller’s death comes as protests have been spreading worldwide, calling for accountability and justice in the deaths of African Americans.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $186,000 as of Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, back on May 31 in Victorville, which is about 50 miles east of Palmdale, the body of another black man was found hanging from a tree.

Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found at 7 a.m., hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has made a preliminary determination that his death was also a suicide and that no foul play was involved although the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Fuller’s death was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

