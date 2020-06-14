Comments (2)
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities say police in San Bernardino Sunday were continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting.
The incident unfolded at a gas station on Del Rosa Avenue. According to police, a 911 caller reported a man waving a handgun around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they saw a man who fit the description and appeared to be holding a gun.
Witness video showed police ordering the man to drop his weapon before multiple shots were fired.
The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.
So was he actually holding a gun or not?