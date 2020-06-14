LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials have confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of the coronavirus in the county of Los Angeles as Southern California gradually moves into the next phase of reopening.

Of the new deaths reported, public health officials said eight were over the age of 65 and two were between the ages of 41 to 65. Additionally, seven of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

“So many have lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19, and we mourn with you. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “For LA County to have a successful recovery journey, both businesses and residents must do their part to protect employees, customers and visitors. For businesses who are reopening, this means putting in place all of the required protocols for physical distancing and infection control before opening and ensuring that these protocols are followed by customers and employees every day.”

In Los Angeles County alone, there have been 73,018 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 2,907 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Last Friday, public health officials released a modified order to allow the county to move into stage 3 of California reopening, which allows gyms, museums, galleries, campgrounds, and the like to reopen once they have implemented the required health and safety protocols.