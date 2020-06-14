SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The 2,462-mile pier-to-pier Buddy Watch Walk to bring awareness to some of the health and personal concerns faced by U.S. military veterans came to end in Santa Monica on Saturday.
Some of the issues participants hope to highlight are homelessness, addiction, unemployment, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Military Sexual Trauma and suicide.
The walk, which started on Tybee Island, Georgia on Oct. 1, was postponed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus but resumed on May 13 in New Mexico.
It is being led by John Ring, of the Georgia National Guard, and Jimmy Matthews, a 20-year Army veteran.
For veterans seeking support, the confidential Veteran Crisis Line is available every day, 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255, and at veteranscrisisline.net. For support for deaf and hard of hearing, call 1-800-799-4889.
Buddy Watch Walk is also planning to walk in Europe in 2022. Visit buddywatchwalk.com for more information.