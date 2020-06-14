Comments
CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A traffic lane and on-ramp on the Artesia (91) Freeway were temporarily closed on Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on the westbound 91 at Pioneer Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One vehicle crashed and spun out of control, hitting a second vehicle and a signpost, which crashed onto the second vehicle, blocking the number 4 lane and the Norwalk Boulevard on-ramp, CHP said.
The crash site was cleared and the lane and on-ramp were reopened at 6:05 p.m, CHP reported.
It was not immediately known if there were injuries.
