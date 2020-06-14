ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim firefighter has been put on a ventilator after facing complications from the coronavirus.

Six other Anaheim Fire and Rescue members have also tested positive. The first case among the firefighters is believed to have originated on May 27, but the source of their infections is still unclear.

Officials did not reveal the names of the two stations that were impacted to protect the privacy of those impacted.

Four firefighters have recovered and are expected to return to work in a few days, one is isolating at home and doing well and two are hospitalized.

“We believe the first original case was related to exposure on a call serving our community,” said Anaheim City Spokesperson Mike Lyster. “That is just the nature of coronavirus and risk of exposure that we might all encounter in our daily lives.”

The department has more than 200 firefighters and paramedics.

“Our stations are regularly disinfected. We go through health screening checks for our firefighters and paramedics up to three times a day,” Lyster said.

The Anaheim Fire and Rescue department strongly encourages the community to continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

To date, Orange County has reported a total of 8,269 cumulative coronavirus cases and 217 deaths.