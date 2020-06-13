Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities say two officers sustained minor injuries in a crash Saturday while responding to a robbery call in Hollywood.
The robbery unfolded in Hollywood at Normandie and Melrose avenues Saturday.
After the robbery, the LAPD says the victim chased after the suspect, resulting in a crash on the northbound 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard.
Subsequent to that crash, LAPD officers responding were also involved in an accident in Van Nuys. They sustained minor injuries.
One suspect was taken into custody and a second suspect remained outstanding.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.