LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in more than a dozen states, including in California.
Some officials attribute the recent increases in daily new cases in Los Angeles to increases in testing. Other experts are concerned as businesses reopen.
“I think what we need to be reinforcing is the fact that this should not be the end of mask wearing, and it should not be the end of social distancing,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera, a microbiologist.
It’s not yet clear what impact mass protests against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death are having on the spread of the virus.
The CDC said Friday that every public gathering right now carries a degree of risk. To date, Los Angeles County, for instance, had a total of 72,023 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,890 deaths.