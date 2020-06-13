MALIBU (CBSLA) — Camping enthusiasts this weekend were excited to get back out into the great outdoors after campsites at 28 state parks reopened.
Officials said the sites will have limited camping availability until June 21st and reminded visitors with existing reservations for June 22nd or later that they will be notified by email if their reservations will be canceled in order to comply with local and public health orders.
The stay-at-home modifications still require that people maintain physical distancing and avoid congregating with others outside their immediate household.
Park officials said modifications have been made to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Guided tours, many campgrounds, and indoor facilities like museums and visitor centers remain closed until further notice.
“We brought our electric bikes,” said one couple, adding, “We plan on riding and biking, and sunning and drinking, and eating … and just relaxing. That’s the main thing, just relaxing.”