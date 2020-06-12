VENTURA (CBSLA) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it would no longer authorize deputies to utilize the carotid restraint hold.

The department’s use of force policy did not allow choke holds or strangle holds, but did allow the use of the carotid hold during encounters with “violent or combative” people, according to a statement.

“The carotid hold, when properly administered, restricts the blood flow through the carotid arteries at the sides of the neck, causing the person to briefly pass out,” the statement said. “This typically lasts just a few seconds, but would allow the deputy time to restrain and handcuff the person to end a violent encounter.”

According to the department, deputies had 202,394 documented contacts with the public in 2019. Of those contacts, 652 involved the use of force — including two that involved the carotid hold. The department said neither of those incidents resulted in serious injury or death.

In 2020, the carotid hold has been used once, and again the department said it did not result in serious injury or death.

“In each case where the carotid hold was used, the subject received a medical evaluation as required by policy,” the statement said.

The decision comes following a California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training decision to no longer certify the carotid hold as part of the training for officers in California following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is the latest Southern California law enforcement agency to suspend the use of the carotid hold, including police departments in Pasadena, Los Angeles and El Monte, Santa Ana, and Long Beach and sheriff’s departments in Orange and Los Angeles counties.