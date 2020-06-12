LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Natalie Rosen says her two kids, Emily and Teddy, normally attend summer camp, but this year, she says her kids will be doing activities from home this summer.

“About two weeks ago, I said, ‘We really need to figure out what we’re going to do’,” said Rosen. “I am not one hundred percent sure I feel comfortable. I think it’s a lot to go from not even having a play date…to okay lets throw you in with a bunch.”

But for other parents like Michelle Urizar, staying home with her 7-year-old son Mason is not an option.

“We rely on after-school activities and the STAR program camp and these camps because we work all day, and we’re not off until at least 6 or 7 at night,” said Urizar.

L.A. County health officials released an 8-page reopening protocol that day camps must follow. They recommend wearing face coverings and frequent hand-washing, along with minimizing contact among staff, campers, and families at the beginning and end of the day.

Arrivals and drop-offs should also be staggered, along with limited playground equipment use, cutting down on sharing of toys and art supplies, and holding activities outdoors.

Rick Weber has run Sports Plus Day Camp in Sherman Oaks for the past 38 years. He says if the camp does reopen, it won’t look like it has in years past.

“Some are waiting, some are closed and not coming back, some are pushing the credit to next year,” he said.

Weber is hoping to have at least a half-day program where kids can get outside for a few hours. And if he does reopen, Weber says it most likely won’t be until after the Fourth of July.