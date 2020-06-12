PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Community members looking for answers in the death of a young Black man disrupted a news conference Friday afternoon in Palmdale.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.

According to city officials, there were no working security cameras in the area.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the death was still under investigation, but they believed the man might have died by suicide.

“We are all grieving the loss of this young man and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a Friday evening statement. “We also understand the community’s call for a full investigation into this death, and we are asking the same.”

A full autopsy was expected to be completed soon.

Hofbauer also said the city would fully cooperate with the sheriff’s department, the coroner’s office and other agencies investigating the death and would work with local community leaders to “increase the dialogue on how we can best work together and build a safer and more inclusive community.”

Fuller’s family and many community members said they did not believe that the death was a suicide, but rather a homicide. The family has set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.