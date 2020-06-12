LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 250 newly confirmed cases and six more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,490 cases and 383 deaths.
Of the 238 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 5,896 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 234 cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 6,976 cases and 229 deaths.
The county reported that an estimated 4,351 patients had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County reported 52 new cases and two new fatalities, bringing its totals to 1,518 cases and 40 deaths. The county reported it had 376 active cases under quarantine and 1,102 have recovered.
The county said 42 people were hospitalized, with 13 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 148,126 Riverside County residents had been tested, 82,701 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 36,084 Ventura County residents had been tested.