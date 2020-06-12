PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Community members looking for answers in the death of a young Black man disrupted a news conference Friday afternoon in Palmdale.
The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.
According to city officials, there were no working security cameras in the area.
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the death was still under investigation, but they believed the man might have died by suicide.
Fuller’s family and many community members said they did not believe that the death was a suicide, but rather a homicide. The family has set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000.
A full autopsy was expected to be completed soon.