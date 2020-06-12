LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning June 19, nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors are allowed to reopen in California with county approval.
According to new state guidance issued Friday, workers and customers must wear face masks and stringent cleaning practices are required for shared reusable items like tweezers.
Services will also be limited to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Mouth or nose piercings and tattoos will not be immediately permitted.
Nail salon workers are encouraged to wear masks and should consider wearing face shields or goggles. They are also told to wear a new pair of disposable gloves for each customer.
The state also recommends people maintain at least six feet of physical distance between each work station area and to use barriers when possible.
The guidance recommends salons installing plastic partitions between workers and customers.
Other services given the green light to reopen pending approval include facials, electrolysis, waxing and massage therapy.
Surfaces used by customers should be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants.