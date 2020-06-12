LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Metro bus driver has died from complications of COVID-19 marking the second death among Metro workers, the transit agency announced Friday.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of our close Metro family member,” said Metro CEO Phillip Washington.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all Metro employees as we continue to face this grave public health threat. Our bus operators and frontline employees have, and will continue, to heroically serve the public by providing essential travel.”

The bus operator, assigned to Metro Division 13 in downtown Los Angeles, last worked in mid-May and tested positive for the virus on June 2.

Metro authorities did not release the driver’s identity out of respect for the employee’s family and they did not provide details about the operator’s age or any underlying health conditions.

As of Friday, there have been 100 confirmed coronavirus cases among Metro employees, contractors and vendors, and one other death.

On April 13, a contract security guard who died according to the agency.

All riders are required to wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of the virus. The agency also emphasized that it continues to work closely with public health officials to monitor the pandemic and implement safety recommendations.

A list of confirmed Metro COVID-19 cases can be found at Metro.net.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)