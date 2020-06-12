LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 332 employees and 2,568 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Friday, 298 employees are currently quarantined and 1,797 have returned to work.
Of the employees who tested positive, 235 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional or “civilian” personnel. Of those in quarantine, 185 are sworn personnel.
Meanwhile, 3,473 inmates are currently quarantined, and 125 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 95 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
