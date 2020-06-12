SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for two suspects who were in an SUV which struck and then dragged a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in Santa Clarita Thursday night.
Just before 11 p.m., the deputy was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane when the vehicle, which was carrying two men, struck and dragged her, and then sped away, the sheriff’s department reports.
The deputy was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and is expected to be OK, the sheriff’s department said.
LASD and the California Highway Patrol searched the area and found the suspect vehicle, described as a light gray Land Rover, abandoned at a Shell gas station in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita, in the 23500 block of Newhall Avenue, just west of the Sierra Highway.
There was no immediate description of the suspects or why they were initially stopped.