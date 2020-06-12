Comments
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot a person suspected of carjacking after a pursuit ended in Palmdale Friday night.
Authorities said the suspect allegedly stole a blue Dodge Charger and was armed with a rifle before leading officers with the California Highway Patrol on a chase that ended when the driver came to a stop on the 14 Freeway near Avenue S and at least one person fled on foot.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Palmdale Boulevard and 20th Street East, though the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.
The condition of the suspect shot was unknown.