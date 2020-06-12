LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Aquarium of the Pacific will reopen to the public Sunday, after shutting down in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Zoos and aquariums were given the green light to reopen Friday as part of the state’s biggest phase of reopening since the pandemic. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park announced this week they would reopen June 20.

As with other businesses reopening, the aquarium is keeping capacity at under 25%, and requiring advanced timed reservations, face coverings for all people 2 and older and temperature checks. The reopening comes just in time for visitors to see the aquarium’s new exhibit, “Coral Reefs: Nature’s Underwater Cities.”

However, other another big animal attraction in the Southern California is in no hurry to reopen. The Los Angeles Zoo says it will not reopen this weekend, or even this month, but is rather considering reopening sometime in July.