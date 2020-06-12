LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An adult and child were airlifted to a hospital after a tree fell on their tent while they were camping in the Angeles National Forest early Friday morning.
The accident occurred at around 12:35 a.m. in a campground in the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. The tree came crashing down onto their tent while they were inside it.
Firefighters and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene. The two were airlifted by helicopter to Northridge Hospital Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Its unclear if anyone else was in the tent at the time. The age and gender of both victims, and their relationship to one another, was not immediately known.
The size of the tree and what may have caused it to fall were also not confirmed.