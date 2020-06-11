LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you enjoying counting, keeping track of things, and travel, one company may have the perfect job available.

WIS International, one of the leading inventory and data collection services companies, is looking to add more workers to its force.

“Pre-pandemic we were in a hiring crunch at that point, so post-pandemic it has become even more exacerbated by the actual situation,” said region manager Tana Trinchero

Trinchero said the company needs as many as 250 employees in Southern California as businesses begin to reopen.

“We also have a civil unrest factor. Customers need to find out what they have left after civil unrest,” she said.

The company said 90 percent of their business is retail.

“Anywhere from a ten-man grocery store inventory to 100-man large box inventory.”

She said those applying can work part or full-time, whether they are in college or looking for a career. She also said no day is the same.

“There are plenty of opportunities available,” Trinchero said. “I myself have been all over the world with them. There are always opportunities for somebody who is a go-getter and wants to do more with this.”

Both part-time and full-time positions come with health benefits and a 401(k), and all training is online.

Those looking to apply can visit WISIntl.com to hear back from a recruiter.