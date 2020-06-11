TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A white woman was caught on video unleashing a racist tirade at a woman exercising on concrete stairs at a Torrance park this week.

The confrontation happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Wilson Park in Torrance, according to a Facebook post that included three videos. One 34-second video showed the woman going up, then back down the stairs in close proximity to another woman who was using the stairs to exercise.

The exercising woman has been identified as Sherryann Bulseco. In the aforementioned video, Bulseco had said, “Jesus,” as the other woman passed her as she came down the steps.

Another video showed the woman — dressed in a fisherman’s hat, a face mask under her chin, a blue print top and blue shorts— yelling at the Bulseco for apparently taking up the stairs.

“You don’t play games here anymore, OK? Next time you ever talk to me like that, you’re gonna get your ass kicked by my family. They’re gonna f— you up!” the woman says off camera.

Bulseco then picks up her phone to turn the camera on the unidentified woman.

“Get the f—- out of this world, get the f—- out of this state. Go back to whatever f—- Asian country you belong in,” she says in the video. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

She then challenged Bulseco to put the video on Facebook: “I hope you do.”

The woman continued her tirade, calling Bulseco an “ignorant teenager” and further excoriates her for wearing black in the apparently warm weather.