CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — Despite a surge in coronavirus cases, more shopping malls are opening in Los Angeles and Orange County.

On Thursday, shoppers returned to the Westfield Century City mall after the popular shopping center was closed for months.

For Neda Bala and her family, it was a long-awaited reunion.

“It’s more comfortable than being home and being so restrictive,” Bala said. “I used to come here three or four times a week and it was so hard to not come anymore and finally being able to come back is so nice it’s a lot of fun it was something for me to do today and the kids were excited.”

On Wednesday, the Century City staple announced its reopening after impacts from the coronavirus closed its doors.

“I haven’t come out at all but I thought I would try today,” said shopper Joy Kovaleski.

While some of the big retailers, including Macy’s and Bloomingdales, are open, many small stores remain closed.

Signs reminding shoppers to keep distance and wear masks are also posted throughout the mall.

Westfield is among many other companies implementing new practices to keep patrons safe.

“It’s honestly really different,” said Maya Zara. “I like how they are organizing everything so it’s in one direction like traffic is in one direction. Everyone is keeping six feet. Just more precautions”

Other L.A. shopping centers also got the go-ahead to reopen, including The Grove and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

“I just came and I was excited,” said shopper Kerri Kim. “Not many people here yet so hopefully it will go back to normal.”

Westfield Century City said it is also increasing cleaning measures on high touch areas and monitoring the number of people allowed in a store at a time.