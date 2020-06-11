NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Whale watchers in Newport Beach were caught by surprise this week when great white sharks slowly circled around their boats before swimming away.
The first sighting happened Wednesday afternoon just off the coast of Newport Beach when photographer Delaney Trowbridge filmed a baby great white shark swimming around a whale watching boat.
Then on Thursday, deckhand Harrison Hewitt was able to get video of a 10-foot great white shark in the same area swimming around another whale watching boat.
According to Jessica Roame, education manager with Newport Landing and Davey’s Locker Whale Watching, great white shark sightings off the Orange County coast are not uncommon and happen more frequently in the summer when ocean temperatures rise.