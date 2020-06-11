LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported more cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 329 newly confirmed cases and five more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,240 cases and 377 deaths.

Of the 232 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 5,714 people had recovered from the illness.

Riverside County officials announced Wednesday that additional businesses — such as hotels for tourism and travel, schools, day camps, daycares, campgrounds and outdoor recreation, filming for television and music industries, bars and wineries, museums and zoos, movie theaters and family entertainment centers and gyms and fitness centers — would be allowed to reopen Friday. More information can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 149 cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 6,742 cases and 227 deaths.

The county reported that an estimated 4,182 patients had recovered from the illness.

San Bernardino County officials said they were following state guidelines in allowing movie theaters, campgrounds, RV parks, bars, wineries, fitness facilities, hotels, museums and zoos to reopen Friday. More information about state guidelines for safe reopening can be found online.

Ventura County reported 62 new cases, bringing its totals to 1,466 cases and 38 deaths. The county reported it had 337 active cases under quarantine and 1,091 have recovered.

The county said 41 people were hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.

Also on Thursday, Ventura County officials announced that a modified health order had been issued allowing additional businesses — such as gyms and fitness facilities, family entertainment centers, hotels and lodging for tourism, campgrounds and RV parks, wineries and bars, zoos and museums, public pools and skate parks — to reopen. More information can be found on the county’s website.

As of Thursday evening, 145,739 Riverside County residents had been tested, 81,067 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 39,972 Ventura County residents had been tested.