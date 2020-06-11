LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the wake of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls, the sports world has been debating which player will be the next to get the documentary treatment. According to a new report from Variety, it will be one of Jordan’s main rivals: former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The report indicates that the film is being produced by the joint efforts of XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films and will feature “unprecedented access” to Johnson. In addition to interviews with Johnson himself, the film will feature archival footage and interviews with Johnson’s family, fellow NBA players and business leaders. Directors for the project are still being considered.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said Bryn Mooser, CEO of XTR, in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

The timeline for the film is unknown as the project is in the early stages of development.