SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported four new coronavirus deaths Thursday bringing the county’s total to 202.

The county also reported and 260 additional cases bringing the total to 7,987 as Seal Beach officials revealed a nursing home outbreak.

The most death reported in a single day was May 21, when 14 deaths were reported by the Health Care Agency (HCA).

The number of fatalities involving skilled nursing facility residents increased from 92 to 94 with 25 deaths over the past three days.

There have been outbreaks of at least two cases each reported at 28 skilled nursing homes, six assisted living facilities and two care homes.

As of Wednesday, 979 residents of the nursing homes had contracted COVID-19, and 505 staffers had been infected, according to the county.

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) said it is “increasing the number of staff working at skilled nursing home facilities” and increasing testing capacity.

The number of people hospitalized dropped from 306 on Wednesday to 294, while the number of patients in intensive care dipped from

146 to 142.

As of Thursday, 172,072 people had been tested for coronavirus with 3,726 documented recoveries.

Health experts continue to stress to residents the importance of wearing face coverings in public.

“It is not for your individual protection,” said HCA Assistant Director Lilly Simmering said. “It is to protect others… from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you do not know you have it.”

Also Thursday, Orange County officials lifted face mask requirements, although health officials still strongly recommended people wear them.

