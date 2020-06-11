LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the Southland are reopening Thursday for in-store shopping the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in mid-March.
The company announced that it has reopened its stores with several safety protocols, including requiring face coverings for staff and customers, modifying fitting rooms and pulling tried or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a certain period of time.
Some locations are still temporarily closed: the Nordstrom Rack stores in Beverly Grove and Woodland Hills, along with the Nordstrom in The Grove mall in West L.A., which was hit by looters during the George Floyd protests.
Nordstrom stores have been offering curbside pickup since last month.
Retail chains like Nordstrom have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Last month, Business Insider reported that Nordstrom was permanently closing its only two Inland Empire stores: in Montclair and Riverside. Nordstrom confirmed on its website Tuesday that its Riverside store has already closed. However, the Montclair store remains open for curbside pickup.