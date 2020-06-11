Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred at 5:23 a.m. in the 600 block of West Avenue H12, the sheriff’s department reports.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting and the identity of the victim were not released. It’s unclear if the suspect was armed.
The L.A. County Office of the Inspector General is investigating.