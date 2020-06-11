PIRU (CBSLA) — Evacuation warnings remain in place for areas around the Lime Fire burning in Piru.
The Ventura County blaze erupted Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Blanchard Canyon Road. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the fire has burned 450 acres and is 20% contained.
According to the Ventura County Fire Department, two people were injured and 25 structures are threatened by the fire. Piru Canyon Road is closed for the firefight and an evacuation warning is in place for Piru Campground, and homes on Piru Canyon from Piru Lake to Orchard Road.
Further to the west, the Elizabeth Fire has burned 275 acres in the hills of Ventura. The blaze is 70% contained just a day after it erupted. Firefighters are beginning mop up operations, although they continue to build containment lines around the fire and remain on patrol for hot spots.
Two people were injured in the Elizabeth Fire, and no evacuations or road closures are in place.