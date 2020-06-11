LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As more businesses and attractions prepare to reopen, Los Angeles County health officials reported another 46 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while also confirming the highest single-day total of new cases.
The county Department of Public Health reported 1,857 newly confirmed cases of the virus, bringing countywide totals to 2,813 deaths and 68,875 cases.
While it was the largest single-day number of new cases announced by the county during the pandemic, health officials said roughly 600 of those cases were the result of a backlog in the reporting of test results.
Of the people who have died from the virus, 93% were said to have underlying health conditions, a percentage that has remained largely unchanged throughout the pandemic.
The new cases and deaths come on the eve of a revised health order that will allow a wider array of businesses and attractions to reopen in Los Angeles County.
Movie theaters and bars were not included in the new order, even though the state has released protocols allowing them to reopen if individual counties approve.
County health officials noted that public-safety restrictions will be in place at all reopening businesses, including mandates for wearing face coverings and requiring social distancing.
