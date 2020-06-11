SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — The state of California will enter its largest phase of reopening Friday — but bars and movie theaters will remain closed in Los Angeles County.
Gyms, museums and galleries, zoos and aquariums, outdoor recreation and pools and hotels have all been given the green light to reopen Friday in Los Angeles County. But Jennifer Higdon, the owner of a Sierra Madre dive bar called The Buccaneer, is still waiting.
“We’re out of money. We’re waiting on the county to give us the go ahead,” Higdon said.
As she waits, Higdon says they’re making preparations. The bar has spaced out their tables, bought hand sanitizer and even placed some tables in the parking lot behind the bar.
California last week said it would be OK for movie theaters to reopen at less than 25% capacity — but Los Angeles County has not yet echoed the sentiment.
However, even though LA County’s movie theater screens will stay dark, music, film and TV production has also been given the go ahead to restart Friday.
Much of the state was shut down in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus.