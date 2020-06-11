LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant will be awarded the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award for his work beyond the basketball court.
The award is presented to an individual, company, or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area. Bryant, who was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, was selected by the Television Academy’s Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee.
The award will be presented on July 18 at the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which will be streamed on emmys.com at 7 p.m.
Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into the hills of Calabasas.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)