SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Face masks are no longer required in Orange County although health officials still strongly recommend people wear them.
The modification was announced Thursday afternoon, days after Orange County’s chief health officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigned following criticism over the mask requirement.
Quick resigned on Monday night after she had been facing threats and protests at her home due to her health guidelines that required O.C. residents to wear face coverings in public whenever they cannot maintain six feet of physical distancing.
Quick was temporary replaced by O.C. Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau, who was expected to put a new order in place, making wearing face coverings “strongly recommended” rather than required, with some exceptions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends face coverings for “people older than 2 years of age in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The exemption includes people younger than 2 years old and “anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”