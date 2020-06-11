Comments
VENICE (CBSLA) – A man is in the hospital after his car crashed into a guard shack in Venice early Thursday morning.
The collision occurred before 4 a.m. at 20 East Washington Boulevard, a few blocks from the Venice Pier, according to Los Angeles police.
The car slammed into a guard shack and also damaged a Caltrans electronic message board. Its unclear if anyone was in the shack at the time.
The driver was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.
There was no word on whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.