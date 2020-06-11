ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Even as much of the state reopens, the Angeles National Forest will temporarily close weekend access to the Chantry Flat recreation area starting Saturday.
The Angeles National Forest has been experiencing exceptionally high numbers of visitors who have likely been hungry for outdoor recreation as stay-at-home orders ease in California.
Chantry Flat, already one of the most popular areas of the forest and the third busiest entry into the Angeles National Forest, has been plagued with more visitor cars than parking lots can handle. Heavy traffic and illegal parking on narrow mountain roads have constricted roadways and hampered access for emergency crews, Angeles National Forest officials said.
With hot, dry conditions returning to the forest, authorities will close Chantry Flat on Saturdays and Sundays, starting this Saturday. The popular picnic area will remain open on weekdays.
Angeles National Forest officials say they are working with state and local partners to find solutions to the recent overcrowding and heavy traffic on mountain roadways.