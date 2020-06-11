AZUSA (CBSLA) – A Pasadena man is under arrest, accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat Wednesday afternoon in Azusa.
Manual Banuelos, 23, is being held on murder charges.
The attack occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Azusa Avenue.
According to Azusa police, officers were called out to a report of a man being beaten with a baseball bat to find the victim wounded and bleeding from his head. He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.
He was not identified.
Meanwhile, witnesses pointed out the fleeing suspect to arriving officers as they got on scene. Officers chased Banuelos down and took him into custody.
There was no immediate word on a motive in the attack or information. Its unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
Manuela is being held without bail.