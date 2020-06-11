LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Selma” and “13th director Ava DuVernay has been elected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors.
Also elected to the board for the first time were Debra Zane for the Casting Directors Branch, Stephen Rivkin for the Film Editors Branch, Linda Flowers for the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch and Rob Bredow for the Visual Effects Branch.
Six of the board’s new governors are women, and the 54-person board now includes 26 women and 12 people of color, both records for the Academy.
The Academy is the film industry group responsible for the Academy Awards nominations and voting. The group has been criticized heavily in recent years for its lack of diversity under the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag on Twitter.