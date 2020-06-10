LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally shot in the driveway of the Hilton Garden Inn in Lake Forest Wednesday afternoon, and a man has been detained.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. near the front entrance of the hotel. A man who was detained at the hotel after the shooting was held in the back of a deputies vehicle, but was eventually moved to an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.
Deputies said there were several people, both at the hotel and at nearby businesses, who witnessed the fatal shooting.
Several detectives marked circles on the ground where the shooting happened indicating the location of at least four shell casings from a weapon.
“The informant advised that there was a male subject shooting a female,” Lt. Chad Taylor of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. “When deputies arrived on scene, they located a male subject and detained him.”
Taylor said the deputies also found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her wounds.
Taylor also indicated that the man and the woman knew one another, but would not disclose any other details.