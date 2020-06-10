VENTURA (CBSLA) – A two-alarm brush fire broke out just north of Ventura Wednesday morning.
The 10-acre Elizabeth Fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Elizabeth Road, just off Foothill Road, between the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula.
The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the fire was burning near power lines and spreading at a moderate speed, pushed along by 5 mile per hour winds.
No homes were threatened, but there were high-voltage power lines in the area.
Water-dropping helicopters from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were assisting in the firefight.
There was no word on a cause.
Amid hot, dry conditions, multiple brush fires have broke out throughout the region over the past few days. On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in the Sepulveda Pass area along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood.