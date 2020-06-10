Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) – A shooting investigation has shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in Gardena Wednesday morning.
Just before 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called to a report of shots fired on the freeway.
Both CHP and Gardena police responded to find a two-car crash on the freeway, near Redondo Beach Boulevard. The circumstances of the crash remain unclear. CHP has not confirmed whether there were any injuries in the crash, or whether it was linked to a shooting.
A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down at around 4:30 a.m. The southbound side remained closed as of 7 a.m.