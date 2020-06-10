CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI following a street racing crash that killed his mother, who was in a separate car.

San Bernardino police officials say Steven Strother Jr., 26, was driving a Buick Century just before 10:15 p.m. Monday when he became involved in a street race against his 54-year-old mother Algetta Strother, who was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, on 9th Street east of Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino.

As the Strothers allegedly raced, they both tried to pass a Toyota Camry driven by 28-year-old Abelardo Flores. The Century collided with the Camry and the elder Strother lost control of her Tahoe, which rolled over and hit a tree, a standpipe, then a light pole. She was ejected from the Tahoe and declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Tahoe, 21-year-old Patricia James of Buena Park, was injured and taken to a hospital.

Neither Flores or his passenger was injured.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

Strother Jr. is being held without bail due to a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s inmate information records. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Thursday.

Comments (2)
  1. Duane Spivey says:
    June 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    This young man will never get past this what an unfortunate lose.

    Reply

Leave a Reply