SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI following a street racing crash that killed his mother, who was in a separate car.
San Bernardino police officials say Steven Strother Jr., 26, was driving a Buick Century just before 10:15 p.m. Monday when he became involved in a street race against his 54-year-old mother Algetta Strother, who was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, on 9th Street east of Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino.
As the Strothers allegedly raced, they both tried to pass a Toyota Camry driven by 28-year-old Abelardo Flores. The Century collided with the Camry and the elder Strother lost control of her Tahoe, which rolled over and hit a tree, a standpipe, then a light pole. She was ejected from the Tahoe and declared dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Tahoe, 21-year-old Patricia James of Buena Park, was injured and taken to a hospital.
Neither Flores or his passenger was injured.
Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.
Strother Jr. is being held without bail due to a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s inmate information records. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Thursday.
This young man will never get past this what an unfortunate lose.