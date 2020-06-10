LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 321 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 9,911 cases and 372 deaths.
Of the 227 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 73 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 5,563 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 176 cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 6,593 cases and 225 deaths.
The county reported that an estimated 3,931 patients had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County reported 23 new cases and three more fatalities, bringing its totals to 1,404 cases and 38 deaths. The county reported it had 297 active cases under quarantine and 1,069 have recovered.
The county said 41 people were hospitalized, with 10 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 143,117 Riverside County residents had been tested, 79,337 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 33,922 Ventura County residents had been tested.