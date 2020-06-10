



Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush is considered one of the best college football players of all-time. Yet, due to a ruling by the NCAA that Bush received “improper benefits” while in school, Bush’s name has largely been disassociated from the school.

Now, that disassociation appears to be coming to an end. According to a report from ESPN, Bush and the school are finalizing and agreement that would allow him to be reinstated with the school.

The process comes 10 years after the NCAA Committee on Infractions imposed sanctions on the school and vacated Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy win due to the “improper benefits”. Reportedly, the timing for the reinstatement comes due to a rule passed by the Committee on Infractions in 2017 that “limits any mandated disassociation between an individual and a school to 10 years.”

The sanctions that were imposed on the school arose as the result of a four years long investigation into extra benefits that found that Bush and his family members accepted cash, travel expenses and a home in the San Diego area where his parents lived rent-free for a year while he was a student athlete. As a result, Bush’s name, stats and awards were noted with an asterisk in the team’s media guide. According to ESPN, Bush has not been welcome on campus during the last 10 years and has not been involved with the program.

Now an analyst for FOX’s college football studio show, there is no timetable for when his reinstatement will be finalized.