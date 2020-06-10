SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 147 additional cases Wednesday.

To date, the county’s total now stands at 198 deaths and 7,737 cases.

The most death reported in a single day was May 21, when 14 deaths were reported by the Health Care Agency (HCA).

On Tuesday, eight additional fatalities were reported. The HCA reports 92 of the county’s fatalities involved residents at skilled nursing facilities.

There have been outbreaks of at least two cases each reported at 27 skilled nursing homes, three assisted living facilities and two care homes.

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) said it is “increasing the number of staff working at skilled nursing home facilities” and increasing testing capacity.

The number of people tested for coronavirus to date in Orange County is 168,158, with 3,511 documented recoveries. Officials note that recovery data is hard to track and incomplete.

Health experts continue to stress to residents the importance of wearing face coverings in public.

“It is not for your individual protection,” said HCA Assistant Director Lilly Simmering said. “It is to protect others… from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you do not know you have it.”

Dr. Clayton Chau, the HCA’s director, was named the county’s chief health officer on Tuesday following the abrupt resignation of Dr. Nichole Quick, who had faced intense pressure over her order requiring face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)